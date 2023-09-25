Ohio High School Football Poll

17 minutes ago
DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (14)5-1200
2. Pickerington North (4)6-0177
3. Cincinnati Princeton (1)6-0158
4. Gahanna Lincoln6-0127
5. Hilliard Bradley (1)6-0121
6. Milford (1)6-0104
7. Canton McKinley5-165
8. Perrysburg6-050
9. Cincinnati Elder4-247
10. Lewis Center Olentangy5-136

Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville (2) 35. Delaware Olentangy Berlin 27. Cincinnati Moeller 26. Cincinnati St. Xavier 20. Huber Heights Wayne 17. Hilliard Davidson 13.

DIVISION II

1. Massillon Washington (17)6-0222
2. Akron Hoban (4)5-0196
3. Avon6-0170
4. Painesville Riverside6-0131
5. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit6-0127
6. Cincinnati Anderson5-1100
7. Cincinnati Winton Woods (2)5-183
8. Canal Winchester6-082
9. Cincinnati Withrow5-159
10. Macedonia Nordonia6-047

Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 14.

DIVISION III

1. Toledo Central Catholic (18)6-0221
2. Hamilton Badin (4)6-0201
3. Youngstown Ursuline (1)6-0183
4. Columbus Bishop Watterson6-0162
5. Norton6-0108
6. London6-095
7. Medina Buckeye6-050
8. Chagrin Falls Kenston5-142
9. Trotwood-Madison4-236
10. Tiffin Columbian5-133

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 24. Geneva 23. Cincinnati Mount Healthy 19. Columbus Hamilton Township 16.

DIVISION IV

1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (14)6-0205
2. Canton South (2)6-0154
3. Cincinnati Wyoming (1)6-0148
4. Sandusky Perkins (1)6-0147
5. Thornville Sheridan (1)6-0134
6. Steubenville (1)5-1132
7. Cleveland Glenville (3)4-2105
8. Circleville Logan Elm6-053
9. Mentor Lake Catholic5-141
10. Cincinnati Taft4-227

Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield Shawnee 19. Middletown Bishop Fenwick 18. St. Clairsville 18. Shelby 13. Streetsboro 13. Columbus Bishop Hartley 12.

DIVISION V

1. Perry (15)6-0212
2. Coldwater (3)6-0174
3. Liberty Center (2)6-0167
4. Germantown Valley View (3)6-0139
5. Oak Harbor6-0114
6. Ironton5-1105
7. Creston Norwayne6-090
8. Milan Edison6-078
9. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep4-173
10. Waynesville5-124

Others receiving 12 or more points: Canfield S. Range 18. Garrettsville Garfield 15.

DIVISION VI

1. Versailles (8)5-1197
2. Williamsburg (8)6-0176
3. West Jefferson (6)6-0166
4. Kirtland5-1164
5. Sugarcreek Garaway (1)6-0141
6. Bluffton6-0110
7. Rootstown6-083
8. West Liberty-Salem6-064
9. Cincinnati Country Day6-034
10. Columbia Station Columbia6-027

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Fort Frye 21. New Madison Tri-Village 19. Collins Western Reserve 13.

DIVISION VII

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (21)6-0228
2. Hamler Patrick Henry6-0189
3. Ansonia (2)6-0161
4. Danville6-0100
5. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon6-085
6. Malvern5-176
7. Antwerp6-059
8. Dalton4-158
9. Reedsville Eastern5-155
10. Tiffin Calvert5-053

Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 46. McComb 37. Leipsic 34. Caldwell 16. Cedarville 12. Beaver Eastern 12. Steubenville Catholic Central 12.

