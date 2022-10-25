springfield-news-sun logo
X

Ohio High School Football Poll

news
10 minutes ago
DIVISION I
1. Lakewood St. Edward (12) 9-1 151
2. West Chester Lakota West (2) 10-0 132
3. Cincinnati Moeller 9-1 127
4. Springfield (2) 8-1 102
5. Cincinnati Elder 8-2 80
5. Gahanna Lincoln 9-1 80
7. Medina 9-1 50
8. Centerville 8-2 31
9. Dublin Jerome 8-2 30
10. Perrysburg 9-1 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Princeton 23. Mason 17.

DIVISION II
1. Cincinnati Winton Woods (8) 10-0 131
2. Akron Hoban (3) 9-1 130
3. Massillon Washington (1) 8-1 109
4. Xenia (1) 10-0 76
5. Toledo Central Catholic (2) 9-1 70
6. Avon (1) 9-1 68
7. Medina Highland 10-0 59
8. Kings Mills Kings 9-1 42
9. Hudson 10-0 40
10. Painesville Riverside 9-1 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Uniontown Lake 33. Austintown-Fitch 17. Trenton Edgewood 15.

DIVISION III
1. Hamilton Badin (12) 10-0 155
2. Chardon (3) 8-1 135
3. Canfield 8-1 104
4. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 9-1 69
5. Mount Orab Western Brown 9-1 66
6. Thornville Sheridan 9-1 55
7. Youngstown Ursuline 8-2 54
8. Youngstown Chaney 9-1 53
9. Wapakoneta 9-1 40
10. Jackson 8-2 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Watterson 35. Bellbrook 21. Tiffin Columbian 17. Bloom-Carroll 13.

DIVISION IV
1. Cleveland Glenville (12) 9-0 152
2. Cincinnati Wyoming (2) 10-0 133
3. Millersburg West Holmes (2) 10-0 128
4. Sandusky Perkins 9-1 88
5. Beloit West Branch 9-1 76
6. Van Wert 9-1 72
7. Steubenville 8-2 67
8. Elyria Catholic 8-2 26
9. Chillicothe Unioto 9-1 23
10. St. Clairsville 8-2 21
(tie) Cincinnati Taft 8-2 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellville Clear Fork 18. St. Marys Memorial 18. Middletown Bishop Fenwick 14.

DIVISION V
1. Ironton (9) 10-0 122
2. Canfield S. Range (3) 10-0 120
3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 10-0 107
4. Liberty Center (1) 10-0 103
5. Coldwater (1) 9-1 86
6. Sugarcreek Garaway 10-0 68
7. Germantown Valley View 9-1 56
8. Milton-Union 10-0 54
9. Springfield Northeastern (1) 10-0 37
10. Pemberville Eastwood 10-0 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Zane Trace 22. Bloomdale Elmwood 20. Richmond Edison 12.

DIVISION VI
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (14) 10-0 158
2. Kirtland (2) 10-0 138
3. Carey 10-0 121
4. Ashland Crestview 10-0 93
5. Mogadore 9-0 80
6. Beverly Fort Frye 9-1 73
7. Columbia Station Columbia 10-0 58
8. Versailles 7-3 42
9. New Madison Tri-Village 9-1 41
10. Lafayette Allen East 9-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Christian 13.

DIVISION VII
1. Warren John F. Kennedy (8) 8-1 146
2. McComb (3) 9-1 113
3. Newark Catholic 7-1 108
4. Antwerp (1) 10-0 103
5. Lowellville (1) 10-0 87
6. Ansonia (2) 9-1 79
7. Waynesfield-Goshen 10-0 54
(tie) New Bremen (1) 7-3 54
9. Ft. Loramie 8-2 40
10. Hannibal River 9-1 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Arlington 18. Lima Central Catholic 15.

In Other News
1
Beggars Night in Clark, Champaign counties: Events set for trick or...
2
The Laundry Spot set to open this weekend in Hamilton
3
Investigation into Springfield fire that injured firefighter ongoing
4
Brother of Pike County murder trial defendant testifies about other...
5
Springfield police: Hoax prompts Catholic Central school lockdown
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top