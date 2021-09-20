springfield-news-sun logo
X

Ohio High School Football Poll

news
19 minutes ago
DIVISION I
1. Cincinnati St. Xavier (18) 5-0 207
2. Lakewood St. Edward (3) 5-0 197
3. Medina 5-0 170
4. Springfield 5-0 150
5. Marysville (1) 5-0 123
6. Columbus Upper Arlington 5-0 85
7. West Chester Lakota West 4-1 80
8. Massillon Jackson 5-0 77
9. Cincinnati Moeller 4-1 63
10. Centerville (1) 4-1 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington Central 18. Hilliard Darby 16.

DIVISION II
1. Cleveland Benedictine (11) 4-0 209
2. Cincinnati La Salle (11) 4-1 204
3. Kings Mills Kings 5-0 152
4. Medina Highland 5-0 108
5. Hudson 5-0 106
6. Willoughby South 5-0 90
7. Sunbury Big Walnut 5-0 81
8. Piqua 5-0 80
9. Akron Hoban 2-2 47
10. Avon Lake 4-1 45

Others receiving 12 or more points: Fremont Ross 25. Massillon Washington 19. Xenia (1) 14. Avon 16. Toledo Central Catholic 13.

DIVISION III
1. Chardon (14) 5-0 209
2. Hamilton Badin (5) 5-0 194
3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (2) 5-0 152
4. Granville 5-0 131
5. Aurora (1) 5-0 126
6. Millersburg West Holmes 5-0 108
7. Dover (1) 4-0 74
8. Steubenville 4-1 63
9. Streetsboro 4-0 57
10. Hamilton Ross 4-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Columbus Bishop Hartley 23. Norton 18. Hubbard 14. Monroe 13.

DIVISION IV
1. Cincinnati Wyoming (14) 5-0 203
2. Bloom-Carroll 5-0 175
3. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (2) 3-0 143
4. Eaton (4) 5-0 131
5. Beloit West Branch 5-0 124
6. Cincinnati McNicholas (1) 5-0 113
7. Van Wert 4-1 79
8. Youngstown Ursuline (2) 4-1 69
9. Waverly 4-0 64
10. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 3-1 61

Others receiving 12 or more points: Navarre Fairless 21. Clyde 17. Bellevue 16.

DIVISION V
1. Kirtland (21) 5-0 225
2. Canfield S. Range 5-0 177
3. Tontogany Otsego (1) 5-0 143
4. Ironton 4-1 136
5. Garrettsville Garfield 5-0 125
6. West Lafayette Ridgewood 5-0 104
7. Piketon 5-0 75
8. Sugarcreek Garaway 5-0 70
9. Pemberville Eastwood 5-0 58
10. Cincinnati Mariemont 4-1 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 33. Bellaire 24. Versailles 20.

DIVISION VI
1. Coldwater (17) 5-0 222
2. Beverly Fort Frye (2) 5-0 175
3. Archbold (4) 5-0 174
4. Mechanicsburg 5-0 143
5. Columbia Station Columbia 5-0 90
6. Mogadore 4-1 86
7. Ashland Crestview 5-0 83
8. West Jefferson 5-0 82
9. Columbus Grove 5-0 71
10. Cols. Africentric 5-0 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Galion Northmor 26. New Middletown Springfield 24. Arcanum 16.

DIVISION VII
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (22) 5-0 229
2. Newark Catholic 5-0 176
3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 5-0 147
4. Lucas 5-0 138
5. Norwalk St. Paul 5-0 123
6. New Bremen 5-0 121
7. Portsmouth Notre Dame 5-0 87
8. Shadyside (1) 5-0 64
9. Sugar Grove Berne Union 5-0 36
10. New Madison Tri-Village 4-1 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 25. McComb 22. Lima Central Catholic 21. Edon 14.

In Other News
1
‘A Night of Hope:’ Clark County groups to celebrate prevention...
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Springfield to consider naming section of Clark Street to honor...
5
Coronavirus: Springfield Regional Medical Center faces triple threat...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top