Ohio High School Football Poll

|1. Lakewood St. Edward (14)
|4-0
|186
|2. Cincinnati Moeller (4)
|4-0
|165
|3. Centerville (1)
|4-0
|115
|4. West Chester Lakota West
|4-0
|112
|5. Cleveland St. Ignatius
|3-0
|93
|6. Springfield (1)
|3-0
|73
|7. Cincinnati Elder
|3-1
|67
|8. Cincinnati Princeton
|4-0
|60
|(tie) New Albany
|4-0
|60
|10. Fairfield
|4-0
|50
Others receiving 12 or more points: Dublin Jerome 38. Clayton Northmont 36. Cleveland Heights 15.
|1. Cincinnati Winton Woods (10)
|4-0
|152
|2. Akron Hoban (5)
|4-0
|133
|3. Medina Highland (1)
|4-0
|124
|4. Xenia (1)
|4-0
|91
|5. Kings Mills Kings
|4-0
|80
|6. Uniontown Lake
|4-0
|66
|7. Toledo Central Catholic (1)
|3-1
|58
|8. Macedonia Nordonia (1)
|4-0
|55
|9. Austintown-Fitch
|4-0
|53
|10. Massillon Washington
|3-1
|51
Others receiving 12 or more points: Sunbury Big Walnut 44. Fremont Ross 43. North Ridgeville (1) 28. Hudson 27. Dover 27. Avon 23. Painesville Riverside 19. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 18.
|1. Hamilton Badin (12)
|4-0
|171
|2. Canfield (2)
|4-0
|152
|3. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1)
|4-0
|124
|4. Chardon (3)
|3-1
|112
|5. Granville (1)
|4-0
|103
|6. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy
|4-0
|56
|7. Youngstown Chaney
|4-0
|39
|8. Bellbrook
|3-1
|37
|9. Tallmadge
|3-1
|30
|10. Tiffin Columbian
|3-1
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Richmond 24. Wapakoneta 21. Mount Orab Western Brown 21. Youngstown Ursuline 17. Aurora 14. Alliance 13. Thornville Sheridan 13. Columbus South 12.
|1. Cleveland Glenville (12)
|4-0
|180
|2. Cincinnati Wyoming (6)
|4-0
|158
|3. Millersburg West Holmes
|4-0
|121
|4. Steubenville (1)
|4-0
|111
|5. New Lexington
|4-0
|93
|6. Girard
|4-0
|86
|7. Beloit West Branch
|3-1
|46
|8. Chillicothe Unioto
|4-0
|38
|9. Dayton Northridge
|4-0
|31
|10. Columbus East
|3-0
|29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Van Wert 28. Sandusky Perkins 25. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 23. Bellevue 14. Elyria Catholic 12. Reading 12.
|1. Coldwater (10)
|4-0
|165
|2. Ironton (5)
|4-0
|147
|3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1)
|4-0
|115
|4. Canfield S. Range
|4-0
|86
|5. Liberty Center
|4-0
|69
|6. Sugarcreek Garaway (1)
|4-0
|64
|7. Milton-Union (1)
|4-0
|62
|8. Bloomdale Elmwood
|4-0
|34
|9. Archbold
|4-0
|32
|10. Huron
|4-0
|30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Zane Trace 25. Cincinnati Madeira 20. Perry 18. Richwood North Union 14. Wheelersburg 13.
|1. Maria Stein Marion Local (10)
|4-0
|171
|2. Kirtland (7)
|4-0
|165
|3. Carey (1)
|4-0
|125
|4. Beverly Fort Frye
|4-0
|112
|5. Ashland Crestview
|4-0
|70
|6. Mogadore
|4-0
|66
|7. Versailles
|3-1
|60
|8. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant
|4-0
|49
|9. Rootstown
|4-0
|42
|10. North Robinson Colonel Crawford
|4-0
|31
|10. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights
|4-0
|31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Malvern 19. Columbia Station Columbia 12.
|1. Warren John F. Kennedy (9)
|4-0
|164
|2. Mechanicsburg (5)
|4-0
|157
|3. New Bremen (2)
|4-0
|120
|4. Newark Catholic (2)
|2-0
|102
|5. Toronto
|4-0
|80
|6. Arlington
|4-0
|71
|7. Hannibal River
|4-0
|46
|8. Ansonia
|4-0
|39
|9. Springfield Catholic Central
|4-0
|31
|10. Salineville Southern
|4-0
|30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Edgerton 19. Antwerp 19. Reedsville Eastern 17. Franklin Furnace Green 15. Caldwell 15. Convoy Crestview 13. Lowellville 13.