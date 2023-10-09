Ohio High School Football Poll

news
40 minutes ago
X

DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (9)7-1171
2. Pickerington North (3)8-0146
3. Hilliard Bradley (3)8-0138
4. Cincinnati Princeton8-0110
5. Milford (1)8-0109
6. Gahanna Lincoln8-092
7. Canton McKinley (1)7-190
8. Lewis Center Olentangy (1)7-169
9. Centerville (2)7-133
10. Cincinnati Moeller5-332
(tie) Delaware Olentangy Berlin7-132

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland Heights 17. Wadsworth 17.

DIVISION II

1. Massillon Washington (13)8-0191
2. Akron Hoban (5)7-0176
3. Avon8-0158
4. Cincinnati Anderson (1)7-1125
5. Canal Winchester8-0109
6. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit7-178
7. Painesville Riverside7-174
8. Cincinnati Withrow7-165
9. Hudson6-231
(tie) Troy (1)7-131

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Winton Woods 29. Medina Highland 18.

DIVISION III

1. Toledo Central Catholic (16)8-0192
2. Hamilton Badin (3)8-0168
3. Youngstown Ursuline (1)8-0162
4. Columbus Bishop Watterson8-0136
5. Norton8-089
6. London8-079
7. Chagrin Falls Kenston7-163
8. Tiffin Columbian7-156
9. Celina7-127
(tie) Trotwood-Madison6-227

Others receiving 12 or more points: Geneva 26. Bloom-Carroll 14. Medina Buckeye 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13)8-0186
2. Sandusky Perkins (1)7-0159
3. Canton South8-0125
4. Thornville Sheridan8-0122
5. Steubenville (1)7-1117
6. Cincinnati Wyoming8-0111
7. Cleveland Glenville (4)5-380
8. Mentor Lake Catholic7-172
9. Cincinnati Taft6-233
10. Springfield Shawnee (1)7-129

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 27. Streetsboro 20.

DIVISION V

1. Perry (10)8-0181
2. Liberty Center (4)8-0156
3. Coldwater (4)8-0134
4. Germantown Valley View (2)8-0130
5. Ironton7-199
6. Oak Harbor8-096
7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep6-169
8. Creston Norwayne8-059
9. Canfield S. Range7-150
10. Waynesville7-147

Others receiving 12 or more points: Brookville 16. Milan Edison 15. Garrettsville Garfield 13.

DIVISION VI

1. Versailles (10)7-1172
2. West Jefferson (4)8-0153
3. Kirtland (3)7-1149
4. Sugarcreek Garaway (2)8-0135
5. Williamsburg (1)8-0130
6. Bluffton8-0112
7. Rootstown7-059
8. Cincinnati Country Day8-044
9. Columbia Station Columbia8-042
10. West Liberty-Salem7-126

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Madison Tri-Village 22. Bainbridge Paint Valley 13.

DIVISION VII

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (19)8-0199
2. Ansonia (1)8-0164
3. Danville8-0119
4. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon8-0110
5. Hamler Patrick Henry7-193
6. Dalton6-172
7. Tiffin Calvert7-067
8. Minster7-159
8. Malvern7-159
10. McComb7-144

Others receiving 12 or more points: Antwerp 24. Beaver Eastern 22. Reedsville Eastern 20. Steubenville Catholic Central 13.

_____

In Other News
1
Springfield residents in Israel during terror attack escape, worry...
2
Panda Express adds first-ever dessert to menu
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Highway patrol stresses importance of new distracted driving law
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top