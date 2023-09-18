Ohio High School Football Poll

DIVISION I
|1. Lakewood St. Edward (12)
|4-1
|199
|2. Pickerington North (8)
|5-0
|189
|3. Cincinnati Princeton (2)
|5-0
|152
|4. Lewis Center Olentangy (1)
|5-0
|121
|5. Gahanna Lincoln
|5-0
|115
|6. Hilliard Bradley
|5-0
|102
|7. Milford
|5-0
|93
|8. Perrysburg
|5-0
|78
|9. Hilliard Davidson
|4-1
|57
|10. Canton McKinley
|4-1
|34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville (1) 33. Cincinnati Elder 29. Huber Heights Wayne 26. Cincinnati St. Xavier 24. Cincinnati Moeller 19. Cleveland Heights 17. Westerville North 14.
DIVISION II
|1. Massillon Washington (12)
|5-0
|220
|2. Akron Hoban (11)
|5-0
|216
|3. Cincinnati Winton Woods (1)
|5-0
|170
|4. Avon
|5-0
|169
|5. Painesville Riverside
|5-0
|134
|6. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit
|5-0
|121
|7. Canal Winchester
|5-0
|62
|8. Macedonia Nordonia
|5-0
|48
|9. Cincinnati Anderson
|4-1
|39
|10. Cincinnati Withrow
|4-1
|36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 22. Xenia 18. Austintown-Fitch 17. Hudson 13.
DIVISION III
|1. Toledo Central Catholic (19)
|5-0
|232
|2. Hamilton Badin (3)
|5-0
|200
|3. Youngstown Ursuline (2)
|5-0
|186
|4. Columbus Bishop Watterson
|5-0
|162
|5. Norton
|5-0
|117
|6. London
|5-0
|85
|7. Medina Buckeye
|5-0
|60
|8. Trotwood-Madison
|3-2
|36
|9. Tiffin Columbian
|4-1
|31
|(tie) Chagrin Falls Kenston
|4-1
|31
|(tie) Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph
|4-1
|31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Mount Healthy 24. Chardon 23. Geneva 17. Columbus Hamilton Township 17. Bloom-Carroll 13. Celina 13.
DIVISION IV
|1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (14)
|5-0
|220
|2. Canton South (1)
|5-0
|161
|3. Cincinnati Wyoming (1)
|5-0
|158
|4. Thornville Sheridan (1)
|5-0
|139
|5. Sandusky Perkins (2)
|4-0
|131
|6. Steubenville (1)
|5-0
|123
|7. Cleveland Glenville (4)
|3-2
|86
|8. Cincinnati Taft
|4-1
|62
|(tie) Poland Seminary
|5-0
|62
|10. Circleville Logan Elm
|5-0
|52
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 38. Mentor Lake Catholic 32. Middletown Bishop Fenwick 19. Springfield Shawnee 13.
DIVISION V
|1. Perry (16)
|5-0
|221
|2. Coldwater (3)
|5-0
|177
|3. Liberty Center (2)
|5-0
|154
|4. Germantown Valley View (2)
|5-0
|148
|5. Oak Harbor (1)
|5-0
|141
|6. Ironton
|4-1
|113
|7. Creston Norwayne
|5-0
|108
|8. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
|3-1
|45
|9. Waynesville
|4-1
|34
|10. Garrettsville Garfield
|5-0
|33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Milan Edison 28. Middletown Madison 21. Gahanna Columbus Academy 20. Zanesville West Muskingum 20. Brookville 17. Richmond Edison 12.
DIVISION VI
|1. Versailles (19)
|5-0
|223
|2. Williamsburg (2)
|5-0
|162
|3. West Jefferson (1)
|5-0
|156
|4. Kirtland
|4-1
|150
|5. Sugarcreek Garaway (1)
|5-0
|139
|6. Rootstown (1)
|5-0
|93
|7. Bluffton
|5-0
|85
|8. Collins Western Reserve
|5-0
|56
|9. North Jackson Jackson-Milton
|5-0
|50
|10. Cincinnati Country Day
|5-0
|48
Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Fort Frye 31. West Liberty-Salem 29. Columbia Station Columbia 20. New Madison Tri-Village 18. Mogadore 13.
DIVISION VII
|1. Maria Stein Marion Local (23)
|5-0
|239
|2. Hamler Patrick Henry
|5-0
|195
|3. Ansonia (1)
|5-0
|156
|4. Reedsville Eastern
|5-0
|91
|5. Danville
|5-0
|83
|6. Malvern
|4-1
|71
|7. Antwerp
|5-0
|65
|8. Tiffin Calvert
|5-0
|55
|9. Dalton
|3-1
|49
|10. Minster
|4-1
|48
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 46. McComb 44. Leipsic 36. Cedarville 34. Caldwell 22. Steubenville Catholic Central 20. Beaver Eastern 15.
_____