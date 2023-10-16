Ohio High School Football Poll

news
49 minutes ago
X

DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (11)8-1164
2. Hilliard Bradley (4)9-0137
3. Pickerington North (1)9-0129
4. Cincinnati Princeton9-0107
5. Milford9-0105
6. Gahanna Lincoln9-093
7. Lewis Center Olentangy8-159
8. Delaware Olentangy Berlin8-149
9. Centerville (2)8-140
10. Cincinnati Moeller5-420

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland Heights 18. Canton McKinley 15. Findlay 12.

DIVISION II

1. Massillon Washington (13)9-0173
2. Akron Hoban (3)8-0157
3. Avon9-0137
4. Canal Winchester9-0105
(tie) Cincinnati Anderson (1)8-1105
6. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit8-184
7. Cincinnati Withrow8-163
8. Painesville Riverside8-156
9. Troy (1)8-137
10. Cincinnati Winton Woods7-226

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hudson 21. Medina Highland 18.

DIVISION III

1. Toledo Central Catholic (13)9-0169
2. Hamilton Badin (3)9-0148
3. Youngstown Ursuline (2)9-0144
4. Columbus Bishop Watterson9-0124
5. Norton9-075
6. London9-067
7. Chagrin Falls Kenston8-161
8. Tiffin Columbian8-147
9. Geneva8-140
10. Celina8-130

Others receiving 12 or more points: Trotwood-Madison 26. Chardon 16.

DIVISION IV

1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11)9-0167
2. Sandusky Perkins (2)8-0146
3. Steubenville (1)8-1131
4. Canton South9-0109
5. Cleveland Glenville (3)6-377
6. Thornville Sheridan8-161
7. Columbus Bishop Hartley7-248
8. Cincinnati Wyoming8-147
9. Cincinnati Taft7-244
10. Springfield Shawnee (1)8-132

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mentor Lake Catholic 31. Beloit West Branch 19. Chillicothe Unioto 17. Streetsboro 16.

DIVISION V

1. Perry (10)9-0156
2. Liberty Center (3)9-0134
3. Coldwater (3)9-0131
4. Germantown Valley View (2)9-0127
5. Ironton8-1100
6. Oak Harbor9-090
7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep7-166
8. Canfield S. Range8-165
9. Waynesville7-220
10. Creston Norwayne8-119

Others receiving 12 or more points: Brookville 15. Barnesville 12. Proctorville Fairland 12.

DIVISION VI

1. Kirtland (5)8-1147
(tie) West Jefferson (8)9-0147
3. Versailles (3)7-2131
4. Sugarcreek Garaway (1)9-0130
5. Bluffton9-0103
6. Rootstown8-069
7. Williamsburg8-154
8. Cincinnati Country Day9-046
9. Columbia Station Columbia9-045
10. West Liberty-Salem (1)8-142

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Madison Tri-Village 21.

DIVISION VII

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (15)9-0177
2. Ansonia (3)9-0145
3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon9-0110
4. Danville9-0101
5. Dalton7-187
6. Tiffin Calvert8-084
7. Minster8-172
8. Hamler Patrick Henry7-245
9. McComb8-144
10. Malvern8-136

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beaver Eastern 27.

_____

