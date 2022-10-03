Ohio High School Football Poll

Others receiving 12 or more points: Westerville South 32. Painesville Riverside 31. Trenton Edgewood 19. Piqua 18. Austintown-Fitch 16. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 14.

DIVISION III

1. Hamilton Badin (15) 7-0 197 2. Chardon (4) 5-1 170 3. Canfield 5-1 119 4. Tipp City Tippecanoe 6-1 101 5. Mount Orab Western Brown 6-1 77 6. Youngstown Ursuline 5-2 71 7. Youngstown Chaney 6-1 67 8. Dresden Tri-Valley (1) 6-1 64 9. Bellbrook (1) 6-1 60 10. Tiffin Columbian 6-1 53

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wapakoneta 33. Aurora 17. Chillicothe 16. Bellefontaine 15. Medina Buckeye 15. Columbus Bishop Watterson 14. Alliance 13. Thornville Sheridan 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Cleveland Glenville (15) 7-0 199 2. Cincinnati Wyoming (5) 7-0 180 3. Millersburg West Holmes (1) 7-0 157 4. Steubenville 7-0 112 5. Sandusky Perkins 6-1 92 6. Van Wert 6-1 84 7. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 7-0 77 8. Beloit West Branch 6-1 66 9. Columbus East 6-0 38 10. Chillicothe Unioto 6-1 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Middletown Bishop Fenwick 22. Elyria Catholic 21. Girard 15. Springfield Shawnee 14.

DIVISION V

1. Coldwater (9) 7-0 180 2. Ironton (6) 7-0 165 3. Canfield S. Range (4) 7-0 143 4. Liberty Center 7-0 135 5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 7-0 123 6. Sugarcreek Garaway 7-0 81 7. Milton-Union 6-0 64 8. Chillicothe Zane Trace 7-0 52 9. Pemberville Eastwood 7-0 38 10. Springfield Northeastern 7-0 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Germantown Valley View 29. Perry 23. Bloomdale Elmwood 23. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 18. Cincinnati Madeira 18.

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (18) 7-0 198 2. Kirtland (2) 7-0 170 3. Carey 7-0 151 4. Mogadore 6-0 116 5. Ashland Crestview 7-0 107 6. Beverly Fort Frye 6-1 80 7. Versailles 5-2 77 8. Columbia Station Columbia 7-0 62 9. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 6-0 56 10. New Madison Tri-Village 6-1 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Christian 13. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 12.

DIVISION VII

1. Warren John F. Kennedy (8) 6-1 166 2. Newark Catholic 4-1 123 3. New Bremen (6) 6-1 112 4. Antwerp (1) 7-0 106 5. McComb 6-1 85 6. Lowellville (1) 7-0 84 7. Ansonia (2) 6-1 75 8. Waynesfield-Goshen 7-0 74 9. Caldwell (1) 7-0 43 10. Springfield Catholic Central (1) 6-1 39

Others receiving 12 or more points: Salineville Southern 36. Danville 29. Ft. Loramie 28. Defiance Ayersville 23. Mechanicsburg 18. Arlington 16.