Ohio High School Football Poll

|1. Cincinnati Moeller (19)
|6-0
|199
|2. West Chester Lakota West
|6-0
|159
|3. Lakewood St. Edward
|5-1
|143
|4. Cincinnati Elder
|5-1
|118
|5. Dublin Jerome (2)
|6-0
|111
|6. Centerville
|5-1
|88
|7. Cleveland St. Ignatius
|4-1
|55
|8. Cleveland Heights
|6-0
|53
|9. Springboro
|5-1
|48
|10. Springfield
|4-1
|47
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Princeton 45. Gahanna Lincoln 19. Medina 18. New Albany 13. Fairfield 12.
|1. Akron Hoban (13)
|6-0
|187
|2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (5)
|6-0
|153
|3. Kings Mills Kings
|6-0
|114
|4. Massillon Washington
|5-1
|111
|(tie) Medina Highland
|6-0
|111
|(tie) Xenia (2)
|6-0
|111
|7. Uniontown Lake
|6-0
|95
|8. Toledo Central Catholic (1)
|5-1
|61
|9. Avon
|5-1
|41
|10. Painesville Riverside
|5-1
|40
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hudson 28. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 26. Piqua 18. Austintown-Fitch 18. Trenton Edgewood 12.
|1. Hamilton Badin (16)
|6-0
|196
|2. Chardon (2)
|5-1
|154
|3. Canfield
|5-1
|129
|4. Tipp City Tippecanoe
|5-1
|81
|5. Youngstown Ursuline
|5-1
|77
|6. Mount Orab Western Brown
|5-1
|72
|7. Bellbrook (1)
|5-1
|68
|8. Dresden Tri-Valley (1)
|5-1
|59
|9. Youngstown Chaney
|5-1
|56
|10. Tiffin Columbian
|5-1
|36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Granville 32. Wapakoneta 23. Chillicothe 17. Aurora 14.
|1. Cleveland Glenville (16)
|6-0
|192
|2. Cincinnati Wyoming (4)
|6-0
|171
|3. Steubenville
|6-0
|154
|4. Millersburg West Holmes
|6-0
|133
|5. Van Wert
|5-1
|75
|6. Sandusky Perkins
|5-1
|55
|7. Gallipolis Gallia Academy
|6-0
|51
|8. Chillicothe Unioto
|6-0
|48
|9. Beloit West Branch
|5-1
|44
|10. Girard
|5-1
|31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus East 26. Middletown Bishop Fenwick 21. Jefferson Area 20. Springfield Shawnee 19. Bellevue 17. Elyria Catholic 17.
|1. Coldwater (9)
|6-0
|169
|2. Ironton (7)
|6-0
|159
|3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1)
|6-0
|122
|4. Liberty Center
|6-0
|100
|5. Canfield S. Range (2)
|6-0
|93
|6. Milton-Union
|6-0
|57
|7. Sugarcreek Garaway
|6-0
|55
|8. Bloomdale Elmwood
|6-0
|49
|9. Perry
|5-1
|39
|10. Chillicothe Zane Trace
|6-0
|38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield Northeastern 33. Belmont Union Local 30. Cincinnati Madeira 28. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 24. Germantown Valley View 23. Barnesville 22. Pemberville Eastwood 13.
|1. Maria Stein Marion Local (17)
|6-0
|197
|2. Kirtland (3)
|6-0
|180
|3. Carey
|6-0
|148
|4. Mogadore
|6-0
|116
|5. Ashland Crestview
|6-0
|106
|6. Beverly Fort Frye
|5-1
|72
|7. Versailles
|4-2
|65
|8. Columbia Station Columbia
|6-0
|52
|9. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights
|5-0
|47
|10. North Robinson Colonel Crawford
|5-1
|30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 28. Williamsburg 18. New Madison Tri-Village 15.
|1. Warren John F. Kennedy (8)
|5-1
|165
|2. Springfield Catholic Central (7)
|6-0
|136
|3. New Bremen (2)
|5-1
|120
|4. Newark Catholic
|3-1
|108
|5. Antwerp (1)
|6-0
|101
|6. Lowellville
|6-0
|80
|7. Waynesfield-Goshen
|6-0
|49
|8. Arlington
|6-0
|47
|(tie) McComb
|5-1
|47
|10. Mechanicsburg
|5-1
|45
Others receiving 12 or more points: Salineville Southern 43. Franklin Furnace Green 39. Ansonia 30. Caldwell (1) 22. Danville 22. Hannibal River 13.