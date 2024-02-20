The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
|1. Cin. Moeller (8)
|21-1
|108
|2. Garfield Hts.
|20-1
|89
|3. Cle. St. Ignatius (2)
|18-3
|87
|4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (1)
|20-1
|77
|5. Delaware Hayes
|21-1
|74
|6. Findlay
|19-2
|59
|7. Tol. Whitmer
|18-2
|43
|8. Louisville
|19-2
|30
|9. Cin. Elder
|17-4
|22
|10. Centerville (1)
|13-7
|21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 19.
DIVISION II
|1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (10)
|19-2
|115
|2. Shelby
|19-2
|79
|3. Lexington
|20-2
|74
|4. Cin. Wyoming (1)
|19-3
|73
|5. Cols. Hartley
|18-3
|63
|6. Youngs. Ursuline
|16-3
|55
|7. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA
|20-1
|49
|8. Kettering Alter (1)
|15-7
|32
|9. Willard
|17-3
|30
|10. Creston Norwayne
|18-2
|21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Marietta 17. Tipp City Tippecanoe 14.
DIVISION III
|1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (6)
|16-5
|105
|2. Malvern (3)
|20-0
|96
|3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1)
|18-3
|82
|4. Toledo Emmanuel Christian
|18-2
|64
|5. New Madison Tri-Village (1)
|20-2
|63
|6. Castalia Margaretta
|17-3
|34
|(tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
|17-4
|34
|8. Ashland Crestview
|20-1
|33
|9. Camden Preble Shawnee (1)
|19-3
|31
|10. Archbold
|19-2
|21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Worthington Christian 14. Leavittsburg Labrae 14. Gahanna Cols. Academy 14. Minford 12.
DIVISION IV
|1. Russia (7)
|21-1
|109
|2. Tol. Christian (1)
|19-1
|87
|3. Richmond Hts. (2)
|12-9
|76
|4. Troy Christian
|20-2
|71
|5. Delphos St. John's
|19-2
|70
|6. Lima Cent. Cath. (1)
|18-2
|66
|7. Woodsfield Monroe Cent. (1)
|19-1
|52
|8. S. Webster
|19-3
|32
|9. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
|19-2
|22
|10. Berlin Hiland
|15-6
|21
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Antwerp 16.
