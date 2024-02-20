Ohio High School Basketball Poll

44 minutes ago
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Cin. Moeller (8)21-1108
2. Garfield Hts.20-189
3. Cle. St. Ignatius (2)18-387
4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (1)20-177
5. Delaware Hayes21-174
6. Findlay19-259
7. Tol. Whitmer18-243
8. Louisville19-230
9. Cin. Elder17-422
10. Centerville (1)13-721

Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 19.

DIVISION II

1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (10)19-2115
2. Shelby19-279
3. Lexington20-274
4. Cin. Wyoming (1)19-373
5. Cols. Hartley18-363
6. Youngs. Ursuline16-355
7. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA20-149
8. Kettering Alter (1)15-732
9. Willard17-330
10. Creston Norwayne18-221

Others receiving 12 or more points: Marietta 17. Tipp City Tippecanoe 14.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (6)16-5105
2. Malvern (3)20-096
3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1)18-382
4. Toledo Emmanuel Christian18-264
5. New Madison Tri-Village (1)20-263
6. Castalia Margaretta17-334
(tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep17-434
8. Ashland Crestview20-133
9. Camden Preble Shawnee (1)19-331
10. Archbold19-221

Others receiving 12 or more points: Worthington Christian 14. Leavittsburg Labrae 14. Gahanna Cols. Academy 14. Minford 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Russia (7)21-1109
2. Tol. Christian (1)19-187
3. Richmond Hts. (2)12-976
4. Troy Christian20-271
5. Delphos St. John's19-270
6. Lima Cent. Cath. (1)18-266
7. Woodsfield Monroe Cent. (1)19-152
8. S. Webster19-332
9. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon19-222
10. Berlin Hiland15-621

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Antwerp 16.

