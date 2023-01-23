springfield-news-sun logo
X

Ohio High School Basketball Poll

news
36 minutes ago

The Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I
1. Lakewood St. Edward (14) 13-0 166 1
2. Centerville (5) 14-2 147 2
3. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 13-1 127 4
4. Akr. SVSM 12-4 121 3
5. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 14-2 75 7
6. Cin. Elder 13-2 71 6
7. Fairfield 13-3 58 5
8. Powell Olentangy Liberty 14-2 52 9
9. Pickerington Cent. 12-5 44 8
10. Garfield Hts. 12-3 39 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stow-Munroe Falls 38. Macedonia Nordonia 18. Avon Lake 16. Lewis Center Olentangy 14. Huber Hts. Wayne 13. Cin. Moeller 13.

DIVISION II

1. Cols. Bishop Ready (10) 14-0 162 2
2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (7) 15-2 147 1
3. Cin. Taft 14-2 124 5
3. Rocky River Lutheran W. (1) 12-1 124 4
5. Tol. Cent. Cath. 11-3 100 3
6. Defiance 14-1 87 6
7. Sandusky 13-1 79 7
8. Zanesville Maysville (1) 15-0 51 NR
9. Parma Hts. Holy Name 14-0 46 8
10. Cin. Woodward 12-2 26 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngs. Ursuline 21. Tipp City Tippecanoe 18.

DIVISION III
1. Casstown Miami E. (7) 15-1 151 1
2. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (8) 11-4 143 T2
3. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 12-2 116 T2
4. Minford 14-1 96 6
5. Ottawa-Glandorf 11-3 93 4
6. Martins Ferry 14-0 90 7
7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (2) 15-0 81 8
8. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 15-2 53 5
9. Cols. Africentric 13-4 37 T10
10. Sugarcreek Garaway 13-1 33 T10

Others receiving 12 or more points: 10, Worthington Christian 33. 12, Malvern 31. 13, Jamestown Greeneview (1) 14. 14, S. Point 12.

DIVISION IV
1. Richmond Hts. (16) 16-0 185 1
2. Jackson Center (2) 14-1 148 3
3. Leesburg Fairfield 14-0 140 2
4. Russia 15-1 130 4
5. Convoy Crestview 13-1 119 5
6. Hamler Patrick Henry 13-2 64 6
7. Caldwell 15-1 48 9
8. Maria Stein Marion Local 10-3 34 8
9. Lowellville 13-1 32 NR
10. Mogadore 12-2 27 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Troy Christian 24. Cornerstone Christian 21. Ft. Loramie 18. Stewart Federal Hocking 16. Cincinnati Christian (1) 13.

In Other News
1
Escaped inmates arrested in Butler County waive extradition to Missouri
2
Springfield boy hospitalized with gunshot wound
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
NTPRD, Clark County parks plan to combine this year
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top