Ohio High School Basketball Poll

1. Cin. Moeller (7) 21-1 108 2. Cle. St. Ignatius (4) 19-3 87 3. Garfield Hts. 21-1 85 4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 21-1 79 5. Findlay 20-2 73 6. Delaware Hayes 21-1 57 7. Tol. Whitmer 20-2 51 8. Louisville 20-2 46 9. Sandusky 21-1 21 10. Cin. Elder 17-4 17

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION II

1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (11) 20-2 118 2. Shelby 20-2 95 3. Lexington 20-2 92 4. Youngs. Ursuline 18-3 57 5. Cols. Hartley 19-3 56 6. Cin. Wyoming (1) 19-3 53 7. Willard 18-4 33 8. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 20-2 30 9. Kettering Alter 15-7 18 (tie) Marietta 20-2 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Canfield 14. Creston Norwayne 14. Tipp City Tippecanoe 14.

DIVISION III

1. Ottawa-Glandorf (4) 19-3 107 2. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (4) 16-5 103 3. Malvern (3) 22-0 100 4. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 19-3 77 5. Castalia Margaretta 19-3 45 6. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 20-2 39 (tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 17-4 39 8. Worthington Christian 18-4 27 8. Ashland Crestview 21-1 27 10. Archbold 20-2 22 10. Camden Preble Shawnee 19-3 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngs. Mooney 16.

DIVISION IV

1. Tol. Christian (3) 21-1 104 2. Russia (4) 21-1 93 3. Richmond Hts. (3) 12-9 89 4. Troy Christian 20-2 73 5. Lima Cent. Cath. 20-2 68 6. Delphos St. John's (1) 20-2 64 7. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 20-2 26 8. Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 20-1 24 8. S. Webster 19-3 24 10. Berlin Hiland 16-6 19 (tie) Antwerp 20-2 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pandora-Gilboa 12.

