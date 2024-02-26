BreakingNews
Ohio High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Cin. Moeller (7)21-1108
2. Cle. St. Ignatius (4)19-387
3. Garfield Hts.21-185
4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange21-179
5. Findlay20-273
6. Delaware Hayes21-157
7. Tol. Whitmer20-251
8. Louisville20-246
9. Sandusky21-121
10. Cin. Elder17-417

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION II

1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (11)20-2118
2. Shelby20-295
3. Lexington20-292
4. Youngs. Ursuline18-357
5. Cols. Hartley19-356
6. Cin. Wyoming (1)19-353
7. Willard18-433
8. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA20-230
9. Kettering Alter15-718
(tie) Marietta20-218

Others receiving 12 or more points: Canfield 14. Creston Norwayne 14. Tipp City Tippecanoe 14.

DIVISION III

1. Ottawa-Glandorf (4)19-3107
2. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (4)16-5103
3. Malvern (3)22-0100
4. Toledo Emmanuel Christian19-377
5. Castalia Margaretta19-345
6. New Madison Tri-Village (1)20-239
(tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep17-439
8. Worthington Christian18-427
8. Ashland Crestview21-127
10. Archbold20-222
10. Camden Preble Shawnee19-322

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngs. Mooney 16.

DIVISION IV

1. Tol. Christian (3)21-1104
2. Russia (4)21-193
3. Richmond Hts. (3)12-989
4. Troy Christian20-273
5. Lima Cent. Cath.20-268
6. Delphos St. John's (1)20-264
7. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon20-226
8. Woodsfield Monroe Cent.20-124
8. S. Webster19-324
10. Berlin Hiland16-619
(tie) Antwerp20-219

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pandora-Gilboa 12.

_____

