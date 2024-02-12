The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
|1. Cin. Moeller (6)
|20-1
|140
|2. Garfield Hts. (4)
|19-1
|128
|3. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange
|19-1
|122
|4. Cle. St. Ignatius (4)
|17-3
|114
|5. Delaware Hayes
|19-1
|78
|6. Findlay
|16-2
|76
|7. Tol. Whitmer
|16-2
|64
|8. Centerville (2)
|13-6
|35
|9. Cin. Elder
|17-3
|33
|10. Brecksville-Broadview Hts.
|17-1
|29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Louisville 28.
DIVISION II
|1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (11)
|18-2
|152
|2. Lexington
|19-1
|119
|3. Shelby
|17-2
|96
|4. Cols. Hartley
|15-3
|78
|5. Cin. Wyoming (3)
|17-3
|77
|6. Kettering Alter (2)
|14-5
|68
|7. Youngs. Ursuline
|14-3
|58
|8. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA
|19-1
|51
|9. Creston Norwayne
|17-1
|43
|10. Willard
|15-3
|29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Marietta 27. Zanesville Maysville 14. Dresden Tri-Valley 12.
DIVISION III
|1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (8)
|15-4
|144
|2. Malvern (4)
|18-0
|127
|3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1)
|16-3
|104
|4. Toledo Emmanuel Christian
|16-2
|93
|5. New Madison Tri-Village (2)
|19-1
|84
|6. Castalia Margaretta
|16-2
|64
|7. Ashland Crestview (1)
|18-1
|61
|8. Camden Preble Shawnee
|18-3
|32
|9. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
|16-4
|30
|10. Archbold
|18-2
|19
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gahanna Cols. Academy 15. Youngs. Mooney 13. Haviland Wayne Trace 12.
DIVISION IV
|1. Russia (7)
|19-1
|140
|2. Tol. Christian (1)
|17-1
|120
|3. Richmond Hts. (7)
|11-8
|117
|4. Lima Cent. Cath.
|15-2
|97
|5. Troy Christian (1)
|18-2
|76
|6. Delphos St. John's
|18-2
|59
|7. Woodsfield Monroe Cent.
|18-0
|57
|8. Berlin Hiland
|14-5
|47
|9. S. Webster
|17-2
|35
|10. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
|17-2
|29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pandora-Gilboa 26. Antwerp 22. Leesburg Fairfield 19. Warren JFK 12.
_____