Ohio High School Basketball Poll

1. Cle. St. Ignatius (5) 11-3 85 2. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (1) 12-0 83 3. Findlay (2) 10-0 74 4. Garfield Hts. (2) 12-0 71 5. Cin. Moeller 12-1 62 6. Louisville 10-1 60 7. Cin. Elder 11-2 52 8. Tol. Whitmer 10-1 49 9. Centerville (2) 9-4 33 10. Beavercreek 10-2 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Delaware Hayes 17. Cin. Sycamore 13. Newark 12.

DIVISION II

1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (10) 13-0 112 2. Lexington 14-1 97 3. Kettering Alter (2) 10-3 86 4. Cin. Wyoming 9-0 81 5. Cols. Hartley 10-1 49 (tie) Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 12-0 49 7. Youngs. Ursuline 8-2 39 8. Creston Norwayne 9-0 24 9. Willard 10-2 16 10. Cols. Bishop Ready 7-4 14 (tie) Shelby 9-2 14

Others receiving 12 or more points: Napoleon 13. Cin. Woodward 12.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (10) 12-1 111 2. Ottawa-Glandorf 9-1 87 3. Camden Preble Shawnee (2) 11-0 75 4. Haviland Wayne Trace 9-1 62 5. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 10-1 54 6. Castalia Margaretta 8-1 45 7. Malvern 10-0 39 8. Minford 10-1 37 9. Cadiz Harrison Cent. 10-1 22 10. Ashland Crestview 12-0 21 (tie) New Madison Tri-Village 12-1 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Mariemont 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Russia (4) 13-0 109 2. Warren JFK (6) 10-1 105 3. Lima Cent. Cath. (1) 11-1 94 4. Tol. Maumee Valley 9-1 70 5. Troy Christian 8-1 39 6. Pandora-Gilboa 12-0 36 7. Richmond Hts. (1) 5-8 35 (tie) Berlin Hiland 8-2 35 9. Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 10-0 32 10. Leesburg Fairfield 13-0 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: S. Webster 23. Antwerp 23.

_____