Ohio High School Basketball Poll

24 minutes ago
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio boys high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses. won-loss record. and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Cle. St. Ignatius (3)9-277
2. Findlay8-069
3. Garfield Hts. (2)9-067
(tie) Cin. Moeller (2)9-167
5. Louisville (1)9-165
6. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (1)9-063
7. Brunswick (1)9-043
8. Tol. Whitmer8-142
9. Cin. Elder10-128
10. Beavercreek (1)8-119

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Delaware Hayes 14. 11. Newark 14. 13. Centerville 13.

DIVISION II

1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (9)11-099
2. Kettering Alter (1)7-194
3. Lexington (1)12-093
4. Cin. Wyoming7-058
5. Willard9-150
6. Cols. Hartley8-148
7. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA9-036
8. Youngs. Ursuline7-220
9. Creston Norwayne8-018
10. Cols. Bishop Ready7-212

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (8)9-1106
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (2)9-189
3. Camden Preble Shawnee (1)8-070
4. Haviland Wayne Trace9-150
5. Castalia Margaretta8-146
6. New Madison Tri-Village9-028
(tie) Toledo Emmanuel Christian9-128
8. Malvern10-023
9. Cin. Mariemont8-222
10. Fairview Park Fairview5-021

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Cadiz Harrison Cent. 18. 11. Minford 18. 13. Ashland Crestview 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Warren JFK (4)9-196
2. Russia (3)9-090
3. Lima Cent. Cath.9-080
4. Tol. Maumee Valley (1)9-070
5. Richmond Hts. (3)4-747
6. S. Webster9-141
7. Pandora-Gilboa8-028
8. Leesburg Fairfield12-026
(tie) Woodsfield Monroe Cent.9-026
10. Berlin Hiland6-224

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Troy Christian 23. 12. Antwerp 18.

