Ohio High School Basketball Poll

1. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (2) 14-0 83 2. Cle. St. Ignatius (4) 12-3 80 3. Findlay (1) 12-0 61 (tie) Garfield Hts. (2) 15-0 61 (tie) Cin. Moeller 14-1 61 6. Cin. Elder 12-1 50 7. Louisville 12-1 45 8. Tol. Whitmer 12-1 42 9. Centerville (2) 10-4 30 10. Beavercreek 12-2 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Sycamore 25. Delaware Hayes 21. Newark 16.

DIVISION II

1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (9) 13-1 107 2. Lexington 15-1 88 3. Kettering Alter (2) 11-3 76 4. Cin. Wyoming 10-0 69 5. Cols. Hartley 13-1 58 6. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 13-1 37 7. Youngs. Ursuline 9-2 32 8. Willard 11-2 31 9. Creston Norwayne 10-0 24 10. Shelby 9-2 15

Others receiving 12 or more points: Napoleon 14. Marietta 12.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (5) 13-2 92 2. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 12-2 79 3. Malvern 12-0 67 4. Camden Preble Shawnee (2) 13-1 49 5. Castalia Margaretta 12-1 48 (tie) Toledo Emmanuel Christian 10-2 48 7. Haviland Wayne Trace 12-2 45 8. Ashland Crestview 13-0 35 9. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 13-1 27 10. Minford 10-2 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Mariemont 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Russia (7) 14-0 97 2. Warren JFK (3) 11-1 96 3. Lima Cent. Cath. 12-2 62 4. Tol. Christian 12-1 50 5. Leesburg Fairfield 15-0 43 6. Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 12-0 41 7. Berlin Hiland 8-2 36 8. Troy Christian 10-1 34 9. Richmond Hts. (1) 6-8 33 10. Pandora-Gilboa 12-2 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Maumee Valley 27. Antwerp 21.

_____