Ohio High School Basketball Poll

1. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (5) 16-0 103 2. Garfield Hts. (3) 17-0 93 3. Cle. St. Ignatius (3) 14-3 90 4. Cin. Moeller 14-1 81 5. Findlay 12-1 63 6. Tol. Whitmer 13-1 57 7. Cin. Elder 15-1 45 8. Centerville (2) 11-4 39 9. Delaware Hayes 15-1 38 10. Cin. Sycamore 13-1 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Louisville 25. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 13. Sandusky 12.

DIVISION II

1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (8) 14-2 120 2. Cin. Wyoming (2) 13-0 103 3. Lexington (2) 16-1 94 4. Cols. Hartley 14-1 91 5. Kettering Alter (1) 11-3 78 6. Youngs. Ursuline 10-2 43 7. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 14-1 42 8. Shelby 11-2 34 9. Creston Norwayne 13-1 31 10. Willard 11-2 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Marietta 18.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (7) 13-3 114 2. Ottawa-Glandorf (4) 14-2 111 3. Malvern 13-0 88 4. Ashland Crestview 15-0 54 5. Castalia Margaretta 12-1 50 6. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 11-2 46 (tie) Camden Preble Shawnee 12-1 46 8. New Madison Tri-Village (2) 15-1 39 9. Minford 11-2 28 10. Haviland Wayne Trace 12-2 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bluffton 19. Williamsburg 18. Archbold 15. Cin. Mariemont 14.

DIVISION IV

1. Russia (10) 15-0 124 2. Tol. Christian 14-1 80 (tie) Lima Cent. Cath. 13-2 80 4. Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 13-0 66 5. Warren JFK 12-2 64 (tie) Richmond Hts. (3) 8-8 64 7. Leesburg Fairfield 16-1 60 8. Berlin Hiland 10-4 34 9. S. Webster 14-2 26 10. Troy Christian 11-1 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Delphos St. John's 19. Tol. Maumee Valley 17. Antwerp 15.

_____