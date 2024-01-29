Ohio High School Basketball Poll

BreakingNews
The Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2023-2024 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (5)16-0103
2. Garfield Hts. (3)17-093
3. Cle. St. Ignatius (3)14-390
4. Cin. Moeller14-181
5. Findlay12-163
6. Tol. Whitmer13-157
7. Cin. Elder15-145
8. Centerville (2)11-439
9. Delaware Hayes15-138
10. Cin. Sycamore13-134

Others receiving 12 or more points: Louisville 25. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 13. Sandusky 12.

DIVISION II

1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (8)14-2120
2. Cin. Wyoming (2)13-0103
3. Lexington (2)16-194
4. Cols. Hartley14-191
5. Kettering Alter (1)11-378
6. Youngs. Ursuline10-243
7. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA14-142
8. Shelby11-234
9. Creston Norwayne13-131
10. Willard11-227

Others receiving 12 or more points: Marietta 18.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (7)13-3114
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (4)14-2111
3. Malvern13-088
4. Ashland Crestview15-054
5. Castalia Margaretta12-150
6. Toledo Emmanuel Christian11-246
(tie) Camden Preble Shawnee12-146
8. New Madison Tri-Village (2)15-139
9. Minford11-228
10. Haviland Wayne Trace12-222

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bluffton 19. Williamsburg 18. Archbold 15. Cin. Mariemont 14.

DIVISION IV

1. Russia (10)15-0124
2. Tol. Christian14-180
(tie) Lima Cent. Cath.13-280
4. Woodsfield Monroe Cent.13-066
5. Warren JFK12-264
(tie) Richmond Hts. (3)8-864
7. Leesburg Fairfield16-160
8. Berlin Hiland10-434
9. S. Webster14-226
10. Troy Christian11-124

Others receiving 12 or more points: Delphos St. John's 19. Tol. Maumee Valley 17. Antwerp 15.

_____

