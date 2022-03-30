Ohio high court weighs caps on damages in child rape cases

“The consequences here are so catastrophic that they are certainly more than a permanent scar on the hand or the loss of a finger or the types of things that the statute carves out as exceptions,” he said.

A lawyer representing the man who raped the woman noted that the same jury awarded the woman $114 million — $14 million for pain-and-suffering for rapes that occurred before the 2005 took effect, and $100 million in punitive damages. That amount stands, attorney Marion Little told the court.

“You cannot say she was denied her day in court,” Little said. “You cannot suggest she was denied a meaningful remedy.”

He added that lawmakers crafting the 2005 law anticipated “facts of this nature” by allowing punitive damages without caps.

A court decision isn't expected for months.

House Democrats have successfully proposed legislation targeting the issue that would lift caps on pain-and-suffering awards for child rape victims.