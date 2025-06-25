Ohio graduate student says he'll make another bid for governor in 2026

This time, he's entering a race that includes billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, who is backed by Trump and the state Republican Party, Appalachian entrepreneur Heather Hill, and Democrat Amy Acton, a former state health director who led Ohio through the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grady said in a news release that he is “still not the candidate Ohioans deserve,” but, “In the current field, I can confidently say I’m the best candidate for the job, because our toxic politics otherwise keeps good people out.”

A native of northern Ohio's Richland County, Grady is working toward a master's of public administration at the university's John Glenn College of Public Affairs. He recently chaired and led a reorganization of the Ohio chapter of the Forward Party, a centrist political movement founded by former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.