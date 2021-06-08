Ohio governor urges vaccination as 200K doses set to expire

While Biden pledged in May to send 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine overseas this month, DeWine said Ohio and other states do not have legal options for sending the vaccine elsewhere, either to other states or other countries.

As of Tuesday, more than 5.4 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 4.8 million are fully vaccinated. The state reached its goal benchmark last week when the health department reported there were fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 residents.

“Getting vaccinated is the quickest way out of the pandemic and the fastest way for us to return to the lives we remember,” DeWine said.