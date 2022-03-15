Ohio governor signs bill ending conceal carry permit mandate

Ohio's GOP-controlled Legislature passed the bill earlier this month and a DeWine spokesperson had signaled the governor would likely sign it.

The measure, dubbed "Constitutional Carry" by its backers, is one of several GOP-backed proposals in recent years seeking to expand gun rights in Ohio. It was introduced by GOP state Sen. Terry Johnson of southern Ohio's Scioto County, who said it eliminates a discrepancy in Ohio law that currently allows people to openly carry a gun.