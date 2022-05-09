Ohio GOP asks high court to pause map fight for 2022 vote

The two Democrats on the seven-member Redistricting Commission said the Republican majority's decision to approve an already-invalidated plan “discarded the Ohio Constitution and the will of Ohio’s citizens, who voted overwhelmingly to end partisan gerrymandering, and discarded the rule of the law.”

If accepted, the third set of maps would create a 54-45 Republican majority in the Ohio House and an 18-15 Republican majority in the Ohio Senate, by the GOP's calculations. Democrats have questioned that math, contending many of the districts counted as Democratic are actually too closely divided to fall into their column. Few districts tallied as Republican, on the other hand, are winnable by Democrats.

Most recently, the state Supreme Court justices ordered a new, presumably fifth plan to be resubmitted by last Friday. But, bolstered by a federal court's promise to impose the third set of maps if a solution can't be worked out by May 28, commissioners opted just to send the third plan back.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the state's elections chief and also a commission member, has told both the public and the court that the round-three maps — though previously invalidated — are the only ones that can logistically be used at this point without disrupting the fall general election.

“The Commission cannot do the impossible,” he told the court in a filing Monday. “It cannot change the past. It cannot turn back the hands of time. It cannot make the legislature change statutory deadlines, the date of the election, or the law. And it cannot will a lawfully compliant legislative primary to go forward based on hope and effort, alone. Instead, the Commission must look at the calendar and do its best to move an orderly election forward, even if that means using a one term, stop-gap plan.”

LaRose and the association representing election officials in Ohio's 88 counties, who administer elections, want legislative primaries to be held Aug. 2.