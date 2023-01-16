Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

1. Kettering Alter (2) 13-2 115 2. Tol. Cent. Cath. (5) 12-1 93 3. Proctorville Fairland 15-0 77 4. Alliance Marlington (2) 13-1 75 5. Cin. Purcell Marian (3) 13-2 65 6. Chillicothe Unioto (1) 15-0 57 7. Copley 14-1 53 8. Waynesville (1) 13-2 50 9. Canfield 13-1 39 10. Hamilton Badin (1) 12-2 26 (tie) Thornville Sheridan 13-2 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Findlay Liberty-Benton 23. Bryan 19. Gates Mills Gilmour 19. Canal Fulton NW 19. Granville 14.

DIVISION III

1. Worthington Christian (4) 15-1 103 2. Shaker Hts. Laurel (6) 10-4 88 3. Ottawa-Glandorf 13-2 69 4. Seaman N. Adams (1) 15-0 65 5. Smithville 15-0 61 6. Cols. Africentric 12-3 45 7. Wheelersburg 13-1 41 8. Belmont Union Local (1) 15-0 39 9. Cin. Country Day (1) 7-0 27 10. Apple Creek Waynedale 12-2 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Portsmouth W. 19. Liberty Center 19. Doylestown Chippewa 16. Milford Center Fairbanks 13. Tipp City Bethel 13.

DIVISION IV

1. New Madison Tri-Village (11) 15-0 127 2. Ft. Loramie 14-1 105 3. Sugar Grove Berne Union 16-0 91 4. Tol. Christian (1) 12-1 86 5. Portsmouth Notre Dame (1) 15-0 63 6. Richmond Hts. 12-1 52 7. Hannibal River 14-1 34 8. Maria Stein Marion Local 13-2 29 9. New Washington Buckeye Cent. 13-2 24 10. Crown City S. Gallia 13-2 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 20. New Middletown Spring. 14. Convoy Crestview 13.