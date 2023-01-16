Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

springfield-news-sun logo
The Top Ten teams in the Girls Associated Press Ohio High School Basketball Polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I
1. Mason (1) 13-1 112
2. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (2) 14-1 102
3. West Clermont (7) 16-0 95
4. Cin. Princeton 12-2 68
5. Olmsted Falls (1) 13-3 65
6. Dublin Coffman (2) 12-3 58
7. Marysville (1) 14-1 53
8. Pickerington Cent. 12-3 38
9. Grafton Midview 13-1 36
10. Fremont Ross 14-1 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 24. Tol. Start 22. Rocky River Magnificat 21. Powell Olentangy Liberty 14. Oxford Talawanda 13. Westerville S. 13.

DIVISION II

1. Kettering Alter (2) 13-2 115
2. Tol. Cent. Cath. (5) 12-1 93
3. Proctorville Fairland 15-0 77
4. Alliance Marlington (2) 13-1 75
5. Cin. Purcell Marian (3) 13-2 65
6. Chillicothe Unioto (1) 15-0 57
7. Copley 14-1 53
8. Waynesville (1) 13-2 50
9. Canfield 13-1 39
10. Hamilton Badin (1) 12-2 26
(tie) Thornville Sheridan 13-2 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Findlay Liberty-Benton 23. Bryan 19. Gates Mills Gilmour 19. Canal Fulton NW 19. Granville 14.

DIVISION III
1. Worthington Christian (4) 15-1 103
2. Shaker Hts. Laurel (6) 10-4 88
3. Ottawa-Glandorf 13-2 69
4. Seaman N. Adams (1) 15-0 65
5. Smithville 15-0 61
6. Cols. Africentric 12-3 45
7. Wheelersburg 13-1 41
8. Belmont Union Local (1) 15-0 39
9. Cin. Country Day (1) 7-0 27
10. Apple Creek Waynedale 12-2 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Portsmouth W. 19. Liberty Center 19. Doylestown Chippewa 16. Milford Center Fairbanks 13. Tipp City Bethel 13.

DIVISION IV
1. New Madison Tri-Village (11) 15-0 127
2. Ft. Loramie 14-1 105
3. Sugar Grove Berne Union 16-0 91
4. Tol. Christian (1) 12-1 86
5. Portsmouth Notre Dame (1) 15-0 63
6. Richmond Hts. 12-1 52
7. Hannibal River 14-1 34
8. Maria Stein Marion Local 13-2 29
9. New Washington Buckeye Cent. 13-2 24
10. Crown City S. Gallia 13-2 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 20. New Middletown Spring. 14. Convoy Crestview 13.

