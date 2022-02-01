Hamburger icon
Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

news
44 minutes ago

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I
1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (14) 19-0 164
2. Dublin Coffman 17-1 136
3. Reynoldsburg (2) 17-2 132
4. Akr. Hoban (1) 17-0 123
5. Cin. Princeton 17-3 102
6. Mason 17-2 87
7. Olmsted Falls 17-2 60
8. Bellbrook (1) 17-2 55
9. Pickerington Cent. 13-6 41
10. Centerville 11-5 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Newark 21.

DIVISION II

1. Granville (12) 17-1 168
2. Shelby (1) 18-0 139
3. Kettering Alter (4) 17-1 138
4. Dresden Tri-Valley 18-1 134
5. Tol. Cent. Cath. (1) 16-0 113
6. Thornville Sheridan 16-3 58
7. Alliance Marlington 15-2 56
8. Cols. Hartley 14-2 49
9. Lancaster Fairfield Union 17-2 43
10. Napoleon 15-3 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 12.

DIVISION III
1. Wheelersburg (12) 17-0 161
2. Apple Creek Waynedale (1) 16-0 141
3. Cin. Purcell Marian (2) 16-1 123
4. Arcanum (2) 17-1 116
5. Worthington Christian 13-2 80
6. Cardington-Lincoln 15-1 65
7. Sardinia Eastern 16-3 62
8. Findlay Liberty-Benton 17-1 51
9. Cols. Africentric 14-4 29
10. Delphos Jefferson (1) 18-1 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 19. Leesburg Fairfield 15. New Lexington 13.

DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (15) 19-0 177
2. New Madison Tri-Village (3) 17-2 138
3. New Washington Buckeye Cent. 16-1 126
4. Glouster Trimble 16-1 113
5. New Knoxville 17-2 103
6. Tree of Life 17-0 70
7. New Riegel 15-1 67
8. Waterford 14-3 53
9. Russia 15-4 36
10. Sugar Grove Berne Union 11-3 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Maria Stein Marion Local 22.

