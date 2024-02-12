Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Lewis Center Olentangy (8)20-1143
2. Pickerington Cent. (5)19-3129
3. Mason (1)20-2128
4. Marysville19-3102
5. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne19-295
6. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame19-371
7. Cin. Princeton19-355
8. Uniontown Lake18-252
9. Olmsted Falls19-326
10. Rocky River Magnificat15-625

Others receiving 12 or more points: Springboro (2) 20. Akr. Hoban 12.

DIVISION II

1. Cin. Purcell Marian (14)21-1158
2. Proctorville Fairland20-1122
3. Thornville Sheridan (2)22-0109
4. Copley19-298
5. Circleville20-093
6. Akr. SVSM15-577
7. Bryan19-158
8. Beloit W. Branch19-240
9. Mansfield Sr.18-224
10. Chillicothe Unioto19-320

Others receiving 12 or more points: Granville 18. Gates Mills Gilmour 14. Marietta 13.

DIVISION III

1. Casstown Miami E. (9)22-0147
2. Kettering Alter (3)20-2141
3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1)18-2117
4. Waynesville (1)22-085
5. Castalia Margaretta19-274
6. Cols. Africentric (2)19-260
7. Portsmouth17-458
8. Liberty Center18-236
9. Cin. Country Day17-435
10. Mechanicsburg19-227

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Ft. Frye 21. Warrensville Hts. 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (11)19-2153
2. Berlin Hiland19-2127
3. Newark Cath. (3)19-0124
4. Convoy Crestview18-2103
5. Gibsonburg20-174
6. Loudonville18-259
7. Waterford18-349
8. Defiance Ayersville19-141
9. New Madison Tri-Village (2)17-435
10. Hannibal River18-326
(tie) Minster15-526

Others receiving 12 or more points: Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 22.

_____

