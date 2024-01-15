Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2023-2024 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. Lewis Center Olentangy (5)14-0104
2. Pickerington Cent. (4)12-296
3. Marysville (1)12-290
4. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (1)13-279
5. Cin. Princeton11-164
6. Rocky River Magnificat9-443
7. Strongsville12-141
8. Akr. Hoban10-234
9. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne11-220
10. Mason11-218

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lyndhurst Brush 16. Uniontown Lake 15. Springboro (1) 12.

DIVISION II

1. Cin. Purcell Marian (11)14-1117
2. Akr. SVSM (1)11-0104
3. Proctorville Fairland13-176
4. Thornville Sheridan13-075
5. Circleville13-060
6. Copley12-257
7. Chillicothe Unioto13-228
8. Gates Mills Gilmour7-327
9. Bryan11-120
10. Beloit W. Branch12-216

Others receiving 12 or more points: Marietta 15. Granville 13.

DIVISION III

1. Casstown Miami E. (6)12-099
2. Kettering Alter (3)12-197
3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1)13-194
4. Portsmouth (1)11-267
5. Castalia Margaretta12-165
6. Waynesville (1)14-052
7. Apple Creek Waynedale9-140
8. Cin. Country Day9-237
9. Cols. Africentric11-230
10. Delphos Jefferson10-113
(tie) Mechanicsburg13-113

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION IV

1. Berlin Hiland (4)12-0104
2. Ft. Loramie (6)13-2103
3. Convoy Crestview12-175
(tie) Newark Cath.12-075
5. Loudonville15-062
6. Maria Stein Marion Local11-254
7. New Madison Tri-Village (1)11-145
8. Waterford11-232
9. Defiance Ayersville9-020
10. Lakeside Danbury12-117
(tie) Xenia Legacy Christian Acad. (1)12-117

Others receiving 12 or more points: Richmond Hts. 14. Minster 12. St. Henry 12.

_____

