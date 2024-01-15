Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2023-2024 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
|1. Lewis Center Olentangy (5)
|14-0
|104
|2. Pickerington Cent. (4)
|12-2
|96
|3. Marysville (1)
|12-2
|90
|4. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (1)
|13-2
|79
|5. Cin. Princeton
|11-1
|64
|6. Rocky River Magnificat
|9-4
|43
|7. Strongsville
|12-1
|41
|8. Akr. Hoban
|10-2
|34
|9. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne
|11-2
|20
|10. Mason
|11-2
|18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lyndhurst Brush 16. Uniontown Lake 15. Springboro (1) 12.
DIVISION II
|1. Cin. Purcell Marian (11)
|14-1
|117
|2. Akr. SVSM (1)
|11-0
|104
|3. Proctorville Fairland
|13-1
|76
|4. Thornville Sheridan
|13-0
|75
|5. Circleville
|13-0
|60
|6. Copley
|12-2
|57
|7. Chillicothe Unioto
|13-2
|28
|8. Gates Mills Gilmour
|7-3
|27
|9. Bryan
|11-1
|20
|10. Beloit W. Branch
|12-2
|16
Others receiving 12 or more points: Marietta 15. Granville 13.
DIVISION III
|1. Casstown Miami E. (6)
|12-0
|99
|2. Kettering Alter (3)
|12-1
|97
|3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1)
|13-1
|94
|4. Portsmouth (1)
|11-2
|67
|5. Castalia Margaretta
|12-1
|65
|6. Waynesville (1)
|14-0
|52
|7. Apple Creek Waynedale
|9-1
|40
|8. Cin. Country Day
|9-2
|37
|9. Cols. Africentric
|11-2
|30
|10. Delphos Jefferson
|10-1
|13
|(tie) Mechanicsburg
|13-1
|13
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
DIVISION IV
|1. Berlin Hiland (4)
|12-0
|104
|2. Ft. Loramie (6)
|13-2
|103
|3. Convoy Crestview
|12-1
|75
|(tie) Newark Cath.
|12-0
|75
|5. Loudonville
|15-0
|62
|6. Maria Stein Marion Local
|11-2
|54
|7. New Madison Tri-Village (1)
|11-1
|45
|8. Waterford
|11-2
|32
|9. Defiance Ayersville
|9-0
|20
|10. Lakeside Danbury
|12-1
|17
|(tie) Xenia Legacy Christian Acad. (1)
|12-1
|17
Others receiving 12 or more points: Richmond Hts. 14. Minster 12. St. Henry 12.
