Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the girl's Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 20021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses. and win-loss record and total points:
|1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (12)
|15-0
|154
|2. Reynoldsburg (1)
|12-2
|125
|3. Cin. Princeton (4)
|13-2
|116
|4. Dublin Coffman
|13-1
|112
|5. Akr. Hoban
|12-0
|92
|6. Olmsted Falls
|14-1
|62
|(tie) Mason
|13-2
|62
|8. Can. Glenoak
|13-1
|58
|9. Bellbrook
|14-2
|56
|10. Newark
|9-4
|31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington Cent. 21.
|1. Granville (12)
|14-0
|161
|2. Kettering Alter (3)
|13-0
|129
|3. Dresden Tri-Valley
|14-1
|115
|4. Shelby (1)
|14-0
|114
|5. Cols. Hartley (1)
|9-3
|87
|6. Tol. Cent. Cath.
|13-0
|82
|7. Thornville Sheridan
|13-2
|64
|8. Napoleon
|12-2
|47
|9. Alliance Marlington
|12-2
|38
|10. Lancaster Fairfield Union
|14-1
|37
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
|1. Wheelersburg (11)
|13-0
|151
|2. Cardington-Lincoln (2)
|13-0
|131
|3. Apple Creek Waynedale
|12-0
|101
|(tie) Arcanum (1)
|14-1
|101
|5. Cin. Purcell Marian
|(3)
|12-1
|81
|6. Worthington Christian
|12-1
|80
|7. Sardinia Eastern
|13-2
|54
|8. Cols. Africentric
|9-2
|49
|9. Ottawa-Glandorf
|9-4
|25
|10. Leesburg Fairfield
|12-1
|20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 19. Findlay Liberty-Benton 16. Delphos Jefferson 14. Richwood N. Union 13. New Lexington 13. Wauseon 12.
|1. Ft. Loramie (14)
|15-0
|167
|2. New Madison Tri-Village (3)
|11-2
|119
|3. Glouster Trimble
|13-0
|117
|4. New Washington Buckeye Cent.
|13-1
|108
|5. Sugar Grove Berne Union
|9-0
|88
|6. Waterford
|11-2
|75
|7. New Knoxville
|13-1
|73
|8. Tree of Life
|14-0
|61
|9. New Riegel
|9-1
|28
|10. Russia
|13-4
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bainbridge Paint Valley 20. Convoy Crestview 19. Maria Stein Marion Local 15.