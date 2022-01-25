Hamburger icon
Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

news
16 minutes ago

The Top Ten teams in the girl's Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. and total points:

DIVISION I
1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (13) 17-0 144
2. Reynoldsburg (3) 14-2 138
3. Dublin Coffman 15-1 120
4. Akr. Hoban 15-0 101
5. Cin. Princeton 15-3 88
6. Mason 15-2 64
7. Olmsted Falls 15-1 57
8. Bellbrook 17-2 47
9. Pickerington Cent. 11-6 37
10. Can. Glenoak 14-2 16

Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville 14. Cin. Winton Woods 12. 12. Newark 12.

DIVISION II

1. Granville (11) 16-0 145
2. Dresden Tri-Valley 16-1 119
3. Shelby (1) 16-0 118
4. Kettering Alter (3) 15-1 117
5. Tol. Cent. Cath. 15-0 92
6. Cols. Hartley 11-3 65
7. Thornville Sheridan 14-3 44
8. Alliance Marlington 14-2 41
9. Lancaster Fairfield Union 16-1 36
10. Napoleon 13-3 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hamilton Badin 19.

DIVISION III
1. Wheelersburg (12) 14-0 143
2. Apple Creek Waynedale 14-0 125
3. Arcanum (2) 15-1 123
4. Cin. Purcell Marian (2) 15-1 113
5. Worthington Christian 12-1 72
6. Cardington-Lincoln 14-1 68
7. Sardinia Eastern 15-3 64
8. Cols. Africentric 13-3 42
9. Spring. Greenon 17-2 19
10. Findlay Liberty-Benton 13-1 16

Others receiving 12 or more points: Leesburg Fairfield 13. Richwood N. Union 12.

DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (13) 16-0 157
2. New Madison Tri-Village (3) 12-2 142
3. New Washington Buckeye Cent. 15-1 113
4. New Knoxville 15-1 105
5. Glouster Trimble 13-1 71
6. Tree of Life 15-0 54
7. New Riegel 13-1 43
8. Waterford 12-3 40
9. Sugar Grove Berne Union 15-1 38
10. Russia 14-4 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Maria Stein Marion Local 21. Cin. Country Day 20.

