Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

news
23 minutes ago
X

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio girls high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses. won-loss record. and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Pickerington Cent. (7)10-197
2. Marysville9-174
3. Lewis Center Olentangy (2)11-073
4. Cin. Princeton (1)9-156
5. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame11-252
6. Strongsville12-045
7. Rocky River Magnificat8-340
8. Akr. Hoban10-139
9. Uniontown Lake9-118
10. Lyndhurst Brush11-015

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION II

1. Cin. Purcell Marian (9)13-198
2. Akr. SVSM10-080
3. Proctorville Fairland (1)9-075
4. Thornville Sheridan9-063
5. Circleville11-040
6. Copley11-232
(tie) Gates Mills Gilmour6-232
8. Marietta10-227
9. Chillicothe Unioto11-124
10. Granville9-018
(tie) Beloit W. Branch11-218

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bryan 13.

DIVISION III

1. Casstown Miami E. (4)12-084
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (4)11-182
3. Kettering Alter (2)12-181
4. Castalia Margaretta9-150
5. Portsmouth9-144
6. Apple Creek Waynedale8-142
7. Cin. Country Day9-232
8. Cols. Africentric8-229
9. Warrensville Hts.10-124
10. Waynesville12-023

Others receiving 12 or more points: Doylestown Chippewa 14.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (4)12-191
2. Berlin Hiland (3)10-088
3. Convoy Crestview9-168
4. Loudonville (1)12-058
5. Newark Cath.10-053
6. Maria Stein Marion Local9-239
7. New Madison Tri-Village (1)11-132
8. Waterford10-131
9. Lakeside Danbury10-020
10. Richmond Hts.8-015

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. St. Henry 13. 11. Defiance Ayersville 13.

_____

In Other News
1
True crime series airs show about local mother who killed son’s...
2
Springfield firefighters honored for actions to save child in explosion
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
2023 busiest year on record for Springfield Fire Rescue Division
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top