Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

news
1 hour ago

The Top Ten teams in the girl's Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I
1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (10) 21-0 110
2, Akr. Hoban 19-0 98
3, Dublin Coffman 21-1 94
4, Reynoldsburg (1) 19-2 93
5, Cin. Princeton (2) 19-3 85
6, Mason 20-2 64
7, Olmsted Falls 19-2 59
8, Bellbrook (1) 20-2 37
9, Pickerington Cent. 16-6 33
10, Can. Glenoak 17-3 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Cin. Winton Woods 25. 12, Newark 17. 13, Centerville 13.

DIVISION II

1, Shelby (10) 22-0 133
2, Kettering Alter (2) 20-1 110
3, Granville (1) 21-1 96
4, Alliance Marlington 19-2 83
4, Dresden Tri-Valley 20-2 83
6, Tol. Cent. Cath. (1) 20-1 74
7, Thornville Sheridan 19-3 71
8, Lancaster Fairfield Union 19-2 40
9, Canal Fulton NW 20-2 31
10, Akr. SVSM 16-4 23

Others receiving 12 or more points:

DIVISION III
1, Wheelersburg (10) 20-0 125
2, Cin. Purcell Marian (2) 20-1 108
3, Apple Creek Waynedale 19-0 101
3, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 21-1 101
5, Arcanum (1) 19-2 60
6, Worthington Christian 20-2 56
7, Sardinia Eastern 18-4 52
8, Delphos Jefferson 20-1 40
9, Cols. Africentric 16-4 37
10, Cardington-Lincoln 17-2 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Proctorville Fairland 16.

DIVISION IV
1, Ft. Loramie (12) 21-1 138
2, New Madison Tri-Village (2) 20-2 108
3, New Knoxville 20-2 99
4, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 20-1 93
5, Waterford 19-3 70
6, Maria Stein Marion Local 16-6 40
7, Glouster Trimble 18-4 39
8, New Riegel 16-3 35
9, Tree of Life 21-1 33
10, Cin. Country Day 13-5 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Russia 18. 11, Tol. Christian 18. 13, New Bremen 16.

