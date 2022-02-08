Hamburger icon
Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

1 hour ago

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I
1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (14) 20-0 154
2. Akr. Hoban 19-0 135
(tie) Dublin Coffman 1 8-1 135
4. Reynoldsburg (1) 17-2 128
5, Cin. Princeton (2) 19-3 104
6. Mason 19-2 101
7. Olmsted Falls 18-2 69
8. Bellbrook (1) 20-2 54
9.. Pickerington Cent. 14-6 29
10. Centerville 17-5 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Winton Woods 17. Newark 13. Can. Glenoak 12.

DIVISION II

1. Shelby (11) 20-0 163
2 Kettering Alter (5) 20-1 159
3 Dresden Tri-Valley (1) 19-1 129
4 Granville (1) 17-1 116
5 Alliance Marlington 17-2 81
6 Thornville Sheridan 17-3 77
7 Tol. Cent. Cath. 17-1 76
8 Cols. Hartley 14-2 53
9 Lancaster Fairfield Union 18-2 47
10 Akr. SVSM 13-4 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Napoleon 21. Canal Fulton NW 15.

DIVISION III
1. Wheelersburg (14) 19-0 164
2. Apple Creek Waynedale (1) 18-0 144
3. Cin. Purcell Marian (2) 19-1 133
4. Worthington Christian 16-2 84
5. Findlay Liberty-Benton 18-1 73
6. Sardinia Eastern 17-3 69
7. Arcanum (1) 19-2 67
8. Cardington-Lincoln 15-2 63
9. Delphos Jefferson 19-1 51
10. Cols. Africentric 14-4 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: Warrensville Hts. 21.Proctorville Fairland 17. Leesburg Fairfield 12.

DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (10) 20-1 163
(tie) New Madison Tri-Village (6) 20-2 163
3. New Washington Buckeye Cent. (2) 18-1 129
4. New Knoxville 19-2 128
5. Waterford 17-3 90
6. Glouster Trimble 16-2 61
7. Tree of Life 18-1 57
8. New Riegel 16-3 54
9, Maria Stein Marion Local 15-6 38
10. Cin. Country Day 14-5 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 16. Russia 16. S. Webster 13. Zanesville Rosecrans 13.

