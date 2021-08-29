Ohio fishery, 3 individuals cleared of wildlife violations

A judge in Oregon Municipal Court ruled that the state had failed to prove its case against Szuch Fishery Inc., The (Toledo) Blade reported. He found the Curtice-based operation, its two owners and an employee not guilty of more than 20 violations and ordered the state to pay costs related to the case.

Investigators from the state Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife had alleged that employees intentionally injured a rare trophy-size fish in western Lake Erie in March. Officials also accused employees of removing fish from nets, breaking their spines and throwing them back in the lake.