Ohio fall ballot will include proposed noncitizen voting ban

The proposed constitutional amendment previously passed the Ohio House over Democrats' objections. It cleared the Republican-led state Senate on Wednesday, sending the measure to the fall ballot.

The issue stands to ignite GOP voters ahead of this year's high-stakes midterm election, which includes races for governor, Congress and the state Legislature. Backers call the proposed noncitizen voting ban preventative, but Democrats have criticized it as taxation-without-representation and infringement on home rule.