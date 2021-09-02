Ohio elections chief launches new idle voter purge process

The four-year process for purging inactive voters targets those who have not voted for two years, and whose addresses may have changed and whose voter registration must be updated to reflect the move, according to Wednesday's directive by GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose to Ohio's 88 county elections boards.

Inactive voters can keep themselves on the rolls by voting in any election in the next four years, submitting an absentee ballot application, registering to vote or taking other election-related steps.