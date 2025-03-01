Ohio earns 75-66 win over Miami of Ohio

Antwone Woolfolk finished with 16 points for the RedHawks (21-8, 12-4). Peter Suder added 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals for Miami. Kam Craft also recorded 12 points.

Ohio took the lead with 8:16 left in the first half and did not give it up. AJ Brown led the team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them ahead 40-33 at the break. Ohio outscored Miami by two points in the final half, while Clayton led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

Both teams next play Tuesday. Ohio hosts Eastern Michigan and Miami squares off against Buffalo on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.