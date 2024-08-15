Ohio deputy fired more than a year after being charged with rape

An Ohio sheriff’s deputy charged with rape and gross sexual imposition more than a year ago has been fired
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff's deputy charged with rape and gross sexual imposition more than a year ago has been fired, the Franklin County Sheriff's office said Thursday.

Charles Davis, 50, had been on leave while awaiting trial in Ross County.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said in a statement that Davis was fired “given the gravity of the allegations.”

“His firing is a travesty based on nothing put unproven allegations,” said defense attorney Samuel Shamansky.

Davis has pleaded not guilty to charges that accuse him of engaging in sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13 and engaging in sexual conduct by force or threat of force.

