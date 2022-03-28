Ohio Democrats spar over corporate money in US Senate debate

Ryan, who's from the blue-collar Mahoning Valley, said Ohio has thousands of people working in the defense and energy industries and that he “will always go to bat for them.”

He said the government needs to increase vocational training for those don't go to college while also providing relief for those saddled with student loans.

“How do we think we’re going to outcompete China and grow the middle class if we’re strapping people with these huge amounts of debt,” Ryan said.

Harper, a progressive running as a Washington outsider, backs tuition-free public college, universal child care and Medicare for all, saying she would pay for such programs by closing tax loopholes and making sure the wealthiest pay their fair share.

Traci Johnson, a longtime Columbus activist and public servant who is also seeking the party's nomination, said she too supports expanding access to health care and mental health services.

