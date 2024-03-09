Ohio defeats Miami (Ohio) 72-59

Shereef Mitchell and Aidan Hadaway scored 20 points apiece to help Ohio defeat Miami (OH) 72-59 on Friday night
news
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
X

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Shereef Mitchell and Aidan Hadaway scored 20 points apiece to help Ohio defeat Miami (OH) 72-59 on Friday night.

Mitchell added eight rebounds for the Bobcats (19-12, 13-5 Mid-American Conference). Hadaway shot 7 of 14 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line while he also had six rebounds. AJ Clayton shot 2 for 6 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points. The Bobcats picked up their sixth straight victory.

Anderson Mirambeaux led the RedHawks (15-16, 9-9) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Eian Elmer added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Miami (OH). Bryce Bultman finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Hayward Middle School girls showcase painting talents on International...
2
Students from Cedarville, Springfield in top 3 at Regional Spelling Bee
3
Memorial event for former longtime Springfield city manager to be held...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top