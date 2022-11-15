Ohio concertgoer's 2014 death now considered a homicide

Cory Barron, 22, disappeared during a July 2014 concert featuring country music acts such as Jason Aldean. A worker at a landfill found his body four days later. Investigators at the time found he fell down the five-story chute along the left field foul line, adding there were no signs of foul play.

The Lorain County Coroner’s Office announced Monday that it has changed the manner of Barron's death from undetermined to homicide. County Coroner Frank Miller cited new information from police that indicates Barron was involved in “an altercation” before his death, meaning it was due to someone else's the actions — or their failure to act.