City's abortion ban energizes council race and activism

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that two new activist groups favoring abortion rights — the Lebanon Handmaids and Activate: Lebanon — also have formed in Lebanon, a city of about 21,000 people.

Lebanon City Council unanimously passed an ordinance on May 25 declaring Lebanon a "sanctuary city for the unborn." The ordinance makes it illegal to provide an abortion, aid an abortion, provide money or transportation for an abortion, and provide instructions for an abortion within city limits.