Ohio capital city to spend millions on upgraded bodycams

The system—which allows synced recordings between cruiser and body-worn cameras—will provide a look-back feature of two minutes prior to activation and a review of recordings up to 24 hours in the past. The cameras, from Scottsdale, Arizona-based Axon, will turn on whenever officers pull their weapons, turn on lights and sirens, or speed up significantly, among other scenarios.

The cameras will provide a thorough and objective assessment “when events unfold at lightning speed—sometimes in the midst of great chaos and confusion," Ginther said.