Ohio business groups speak against GOP vaccination bill

The bill is also inconsistent with other legislation approved over the years that allows businesses to manage their workplaces free of government interference, such as deciding whether to allow concealed weapons on their property, Lake said.

Business owner Ross McGregor, speaking for the manufacturing association, told the committee it's his prerogative as a business owner to control what happens at his factory.

Bill sponsor Rep. Jennifer Gross, a Republican from West Chester in southwestern Ohio, asked McGregor if he believed that his “freedom supersedes the individual freedoms of the people who enter into your facility?”

McGregor told her, “The short answer is yes.”

"I offer employment. I do not mandate it. I offer it," added McGregor, owner of Springfield-based manufacturer Pentaflex and a former Republican House representative. “It is up an individual to decide whether they wish to accept my offer of employment.”

The legislation also strengthens notices that schools must provide parents about exemptions they can seek against having their children vaccinated. In addition, the bill would repeal a state law requiring college students to disclose whether they’ve been vaccinated against hepatitis B and meningococcal meningitis.

The Health Committee heard testimony Tuesday from multiple other opponents of the bill. In addition to the manufacturers’ association opposition, the Ohio bill is opposed by almost every statewide business organization, including the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, and numerous hospitals, state associations of doctors and nurses, and other health care groups.

Hundreds of people supporting the Ohio bill have provided written testimony or traveled to the Statehouse to testify in favor.

Similar bills have been introduced nationwide, though the Ohio legislation appears to go further in covering more vaccines than just the one for COVID-19.