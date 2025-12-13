Ohio Bobcats play the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -5.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure and Ohio square off at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Bobcats have a 3-6 record in non-conference games. Ohio has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bonnies are 10-1 in non-conference play. Saint Bonaventure is third in the A-10 giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

Ohio averages 73.9 points, 6.9 more per game than the 67.0 Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 46.8% shooting opponents of Ohio have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Paveletzke is shooting 50.5% and averaging 17.2 points for the Bobcats. Aidan Hadaway is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Frank Mitchell is averaging 15.3 points and 11.3 rebounds for the Bonnies. Darryl Simmons II is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

