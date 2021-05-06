Ohio bill would require recording of suspect interrogations

Supporters of the bipartisan bill say recording interrogations protects suspects from the use of allegedly false statements made in unrecorded interviews. They also say it protects police against allegations of coercion and provides prosecutors accurate evidence to use in a case.

A 2012 study found that half of departments responding to a survey did not record interrogations, Niki Clum, legislative liaison for the Ohio Public Defender, told the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, according to Gongwer News Service.