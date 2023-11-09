Ohio beats Troy 88-70

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — AJ Brown had 24 points in Ohio's 88-70 victory against Troy on Wednesday night.

Brown also had six rebounds and four steals for the Bobcats (1-0). Elmore James scored 20 points while going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added six rebounds. Jaylin Hunter shot 1 for 12 (1 for 9 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Trojans (1-1) were led by Christyon Eugene, who recorded 19 points and seven rebounds. Tayton Conerway added 13 points for Troy. Aamer Muhammad also recorded nine points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Ohio's next game is Saturday against Cleveland State on the road. and Troy visits Oregon State on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

