Ohio beats Miami (Ohio) 35-33 in 97th Battle of the Bricks

Ohio led 28-0 before Miami scored four unanswered touchdowns in the second half to get within 28-26 with 3:17 remaining on Jack Sorenson's 82-yard catch-and-run.

Facing a third-and-8, De’Montre Tuggle broke free for a 46-yard touchdown as Ohio rebuilt a nine-point lead with 1:35 to go. Miami scored 40 seconds later, but Tuggle recovered an onside kick to seal it.