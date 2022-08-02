Ohio awards $47M for school security upgrades; $53M to come

The K-12 schools sharing in the $47 million applied when the program was launched last year with an initial $5 million but didn’t receive grants then. They're getting up to $50,000 each for physical safety upgrades, such as security cameras, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and exterior lighting.

DeWine had announced plans to provide more money for school security upgrades in the days after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The larger pool for this year's grants is supported by federal pandemic relief funding the state received through the American Rescue Plan Act.