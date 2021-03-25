Ohio auditor: Release separate COVID-19 death category data

In February, the state said it had discovered thousands of unreported coronavirus deaths and announced a restructuring of its infectious disease division.

An outdated reporting system led to the undercount of more than 4,200 COVID-19 deaths in Ohio will now be retired, the Health Department said.

The auditor's death reporting recommendations came the same day an Ohio court that handles public records disputes ruled that Health Department certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death are a public record that must be released.

The Ohio Court of Claims decision rejected arguments by the state that it doesn't maintain the information as a “unique report” and isn't required to provide it.

The Health Department claimed, “improbably during a COVID-19 pandemic,” that it isn't programmed to release the information in that form, even though it has produced similar reports, Court of Claims special master Jeffrey Clark said Tuesday.

It doesn't matter that the state “does not create the requested report for what it considers ‘normal’ agency purposes,” Clark said. “Responding to public records requests is a mandated ‘normal’ function of every public office.”

The ruling followed a complaint filed last year by Rosanna Miller, of Amanda in southeastern Ohio, who asked in April for a list of all deaths coded for COVID-19, and including people's names, ages, county where the death occurred and whether an autopsy was performed.

The state initially said it could provide the data, then declined in the fall when Miller repeated her request.

In November, the state argued it was being asked to create a new record, and that Miller was asking for protected information by asking for names.

“Though some information on a death record may be public, that does not mean that all the information on the record is public,” the state argued.

The special master decision noted that Miller had previously obtained other databases of death records with individuals' names. She could also obtain the information from local health departments at great expense and effort, just to duplicate what the state “easily provides from a database,” Clark said.

Miller, 70, retired from the computer and medical fields, says she can't wear a mask because of breathing issues, and has been frustrated because it has prohibited her from receiving medical treatment.

Miller believes harm from pandemic health orders has outweighed the number of COVID-19 deaths, but she isn't assuming whether the data will show state coronavirus deaths higher or lower than what's been reported.

“What’s wrong with us seeing the data? What’s wrong with the people seeing it?” she said. “There just needs to be some checks and balances on this."