Ohio AG to probe allegations against Columbus Zoo ex-execs

“Charity may begin at home for an individual, but it’s trouble when an executive for a charitable organization uses company resources for friends and family,” Yost said in a statement. “I’m troubled by both the allegations and the lack of transparency here, and this office will get to the bottom of it.”

The newspaper has reported that its questions prompted an internal review by the zoo’s board of directors in March. A committee of the board recommended hiring outside counsel to investigate.

The first phase of work by the selected law firm, Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP, which focused on the two executives, is complete, The Dispatch reported, citing Board Chairman Keith Shumate. Shumate said a second phase is planned to address broader issues of policy, procedures and practices.

The Columbus Zoo receives levy funds from Franklin County taxpayers, whose county commissioners have called on the zoo to release its internal investigation results publicly.

___

An earlier version of this article incorrectly identified the zoo's board chairman. His name is Keith Shumate, not Alex.