Ohio AG asks justices to lift order blocking abortion law

The state argued that the parties weren't, in fact, filing the type of relief-seeking lawsuit they said they were, but instead were trying to secure a court order forbidding the state from enforcing the abortion law. The high court doesn't have that power, Yost argued.

“The court has no jurisdiction to consider that request,” he said in his motion to dismiss the case.

The motion also noted that the disputed law “does not apply to women on whom abortions are performed — it regulates only those who perform abortions on others.”

After justices denied the clinics emergency relief, the providers voluntarily dismissed that case and filed the new one now being argued in Cincinnati.

Since Yost's initial arguments, the make-up of the Ohio Supreme Court has changed. Former Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor, a Republican who often cast a swing vote with Democrats, left the court Dec. 31. Justice Sharon Kennedy was elected as her replacement, and former Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters, a fellow Republican, was appointed to fill the vacant seat.